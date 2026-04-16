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Riley Greene News: Collects three hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Greene went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Royals.

Greene was batting just .211 through the first 10 games of the season, but he's starting to get going with a .313 average across his last nine contests. The three-hit effort was also the first of the year for the talented outfielder. Greene was an All-Star starter during a breakout 2025 campaign in which he posted 36 home runs and 111 RBI during the regular season, and he should have more big games ahead of him in 2026.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
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