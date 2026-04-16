Riley Greene News: Collects three hits in win
Greene went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Royals.
Greene was batting just .211 through the first 10 games of the season, but he's starting to get going with a .313 average across his last nine contests. The three-hit effort was also the first of the year for the talented outfielder. Greene was an All-Star starter during a breakout 2025 campaign in which he posted 36 home runs and 111 RBI during the regular season, and he should have more big games ahead of him in 2026.
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