Riley Greene News: Connects for first spring home run

Greene went 2-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Making his first appearance of the spring, Greene wasted no time in delivering his first home run as well. The 24-year-old outfielder set career highs across the board last season and seems primed for another step forward in 2025. Greene should be a dependable fantasy asset with a fairly stable floor, and he offers plenty of upside as well, making him an attractive target in drafts.