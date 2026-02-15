Riley Greene headshot

Riley Greene News: Focused on improved contact in 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 7:17am

After setting a franchise record for strikeouts last season, Greene is focused on making more consistent contact in 2026, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

On balance, Greene had a productive 2025 campaign, as he set new career highs with 36 home runs, 84 runs scored and 111 RBI. He also had a career-worst 30.7 percent strikeout rate and saw his batting average and on-base percentage dip from 2024. The talented outfielder said he may have been focused on going deep with every pitch, so he's going to try to be more selective and take what the pitcher gives him. He may also implement some small mechanical tweaks to his swing. The tradeoff could mean a drop in homers for Greene this year, though his batting average and on-base percentage could bump back up. The 25-year-old remains a top fantasy target, and there's still room for growth in his game.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley Greene See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley Greene See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
25 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
58 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
87 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
95 days ago