Riley Greene headshot

Riley Greene News: Getting day off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Greene is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Manager A.J. Hinch will exclude the left-handed-hitting Greene from the starting nine for just the second time all season while the Brewers send a lefty (Tyler Alexander) to the bump. With Greene on the bench, Detroit will roll out a starting outfield of Kerry Carpenter, Ryan Kreidler and Zach McKinstry from left to right.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
