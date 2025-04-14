Riley Greene News: Getting day off Monday
Greene is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Manager A.J. Hinch will exclude the left-handed-hitting Greene from the starting nine for just the second time all season while the Brewers send a lefty (Tyler Alexander) to the bump. With Greene on the bench, Detroit will roll out a starting outfield of Kerry Carpenter, Ryan Kreidler and Zach McKinstry from left to right.
