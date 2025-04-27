Riley Greene News: Goes deep Saturday

Greene went 2-for-7 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Greene had a productive day at the park, which included his fourth home run of the season in the nightcap. The young outfielder is still slumping a bit with a .233/.282/.398 slash line, which are all down from his 2024 numbers when he finished the regular season with a career-best .827 OPS. Greene is plenty talented, however, and could get on a hot streak at any point.