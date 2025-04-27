Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Riley Greene headshot

Riley Greene News: Goes deep Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Greene went 2-for-7 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Greene had a productive day at the park, which included his fourth home run of the season in the nightcap. The young outfielder is still slumping a bit with a .233/.282/.398 slash line, which are all down from his 2024 numbers when he finished the regular season with a career-best .827 OPS. Greene is plenty talented, however, and could get on a hot streak at any point.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now