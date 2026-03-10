Riley Greene headshot

Riley Greene News: Hits first spring home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Greene went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Red Sox.

Greene connected for his first home run of the exhibition slate in the second inning against veteran Boston starter Sonny Gray. The talented young outfielder is working on some small mechanical tweaks to his swing in camp, and he's yet to fully hit his stride with a .222 batting average across eight Grapefruit League games, though he is sporting a decent .777 OPS. Spring results shouldn't matter too much for Greene, who's coming off a 2025 regular season in which he tallied a career-high 36 home runs and 111 RBI to lead Detroit's offensive attack.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
