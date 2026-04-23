Riley Greene News: Hits second home run in win

Greene went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Greene got the scoring started for the Tigers in the first inning with his second home run of the season with a runner on and two outs. The outfielder has a strong .289/.396/.444 slash line, though his power production has been lagging after he popped 36 long balls during the 2025 regular season. Greene did say he was focusing on improved contact in spring training after striking out a team-record 201 times last year, and it's possible that he's trading in some homers for a better batting average and on-base percentage.