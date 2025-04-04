Riley Greene News: Homer, three hits in win

Greene went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-4 win against the White Sox.

Greene launched a 417-foot homer into the right field seats in the sixth inning, clocking in at an exit velocity of 114.3 mph. The 24-year-old is off to a scorching start this season, slashing .344 with seven extra-base hits through his first 32 plate appearances. The only blemish on his early stat line is a lopsided 0:10 BB:K.