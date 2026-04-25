Riley Greene News: Homers again Friday
Greene went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Reds.
Greene went deep for the second straight game and third time this season. While his power production is below last year's pace, when he homered 36 times during the regular season, Greene is still off to a good start at the plate overall. The outfielder is slashing .295/.396/.474 through 27 games. The batting average and on-base percentage would be new career bests for Greene, as would his .870 OPS.
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