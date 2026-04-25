Riley Greene headshot

Riley Greene News: Homers again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Greene went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Reds.

Greene went deep for the second straight game and third time this season. While his power production is below last year's pace, when he homered 36 times during the regular season, Greene is still off to a good start at the plate overall. The outfielder is slashing .295/.396/.474 through 27 games. The batting average and on-base percentage would be new career bests for Greene, as would his .870 OPS.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley Greene See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley Greene See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
11 days ago