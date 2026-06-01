Riley Greene News: Homers, drives in three in win

Greene went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and three total RBI in Monday's 10-9 win over the Rays.

Greene was right in the middle of Detroit's offensive onslaught Monday, as he lifted one of the team's five home runs. The talented outfielder only has five long balls through 61 games, putting him well behind last year's pace, when he blasted a career-high 36 homers in 157 regular-season games. However, Greene has otherwise been excellent with a .309/.399/.450 slash line, and the batting average and on-base percentage would both be new career bests.