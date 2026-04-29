Riley Greene News: Homers in loss
Greene went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.
Detroit only had five hits as a team, and Greene's was easily the most impactful as it gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead at the time. The talented outfielder is starting to get his power stroke going with three home runs across his last six games. During that span, Greene has gone 8-for-23 overall with four RBI and four runs scored. On the season, he's now slashing .291/.391/.473, and he once again looks like Detroit's offensive engine.
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