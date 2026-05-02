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Riley Greene News: Keeps raking Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 6:36am

Greene went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.

Greene has been seeing the ball well lately, as he's slashing .364/.462/.614 over his last 12 games. He recorded a hit in all but two of those contests while also tallying six multi-hit efforts in that span. Overall, Greene is slashing .291/.394/.462 with four home runs, 19 RBI and 22 runs scored across 33 games, and he remains a very strong fantasy asset.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
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