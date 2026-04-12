Riley Greene News: Launches first homer

Greene went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Marlins.

Getting a partial breather at DH, Greene carried the Tigers' offense and supplied the biggest hit of the afternoon, a three-run blast in the third inning off Janson Junk. It was Greene's first long ball of the year, and through 15 games he sports a .228/.323/.351 slash line with four doubles, one steal, nine runs and 10 RBI.