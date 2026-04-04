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Riley Greene News: Productive in win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Greene went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Friday was Greene's second multi-hit effort of the year, and he's now slashing .241/.290/.345 through seven games. He has three doubles but has yet to go deep after recording a career-best 36 home runs during the regular season in 2025. The power should come for Greene, and he's locked into a premium spot in Detroit's lineup, so plenty of RBI should follow as well.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
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