Riley Greene News: Reaches twice in rout
Greene went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-4 loss to the Brewers.
Detroit didn't have much go right Tuesday, but Greene at least managed to continue his strong recent play. Over his last 10 games, the talented outfielder is batting .379 with a home run, eight RBI and eight runs scored, and he has at least one hit in six of those contests. After a bit of a slow start to the season, it seems like Greene is heating up, and his counting stats should begin trending upward as well if he can continue to make consistent contact at the plate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley Greene See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In7 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri7 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley Greene See More