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Riley Greene News: Reaches twice in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Greene went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-4 loss to the Brewers.

Detroit didn't have much go right Tuesday, but Greene at least managed to continue his strong recent play. Over his last 10 games, the talented outfielder is batting .379 with a home run, eight RBI and eight runs scored, and he has at least one hit in six of those contests. After a bit of a slow start to the season, it seems like Greene is heating up, and his counting stats should begin trending upward as well if he can continue to make consistent contact at the plate.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
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