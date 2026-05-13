Riley Greene News: Records three hits Wednesday
Greene went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Mets.
Greene provided all of Detroit's offense with a two-run single in the top of the first inning. The star outfielder then tallied two more hits to notch his third three-hit effort of the season. Greene has been excellent with a .325/.419/.487 slash line through 43 games, and he should continue to be the main offensive weapon for the Tigers, giving him plenty of fantasy utility moving forward.
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