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Riley Greene News: Records three hits Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Greene went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Mets.

Greene provided all of Detroit's offense with a two-run single in the top of the first inning. The star outfielder then tallied two more hits to notch his third three-hit effort of the season. Greene has been excellent with a .325/.419/.487 slash line through 43 games, and he should continue to be the main offensive weapon for the Tigers, giving him plenty of fantasy utility moving forward.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
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