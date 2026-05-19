Riley Greene News: Scores twice in loss
Greene went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians.
Greene continued his torrid offensive pace with another multi-hit effort, which was his seventh over his last 12 games. The talented 25-year-old is third in the majors with a .335 batting average and his .433 on-base percentage is the best in baseball. About the only blemish on Greene's ledger right now is his lack of power with only four home runs, but he's otherwise been a force for the Tigers.
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