Riley Greene headshot

Riley Greene News: Scores twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Greene went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians.

Greene continued his torrid offensive pace with another multi-hit effort, which was his seventh over his last 12 games. The talented 25-year-old is third in the majors with a .335 batting average and his .433 on-base percentage is the best in baseball. About the only blemish on Greene's ledger right now is his lack of power with only four home runs, but he's otherwise been a force for the Tigers.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley Greene See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley Greene See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Chris Bennett
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Marcus
17 days ago