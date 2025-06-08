Riley Greene News: Smacks two-run single
Greene went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cubs.
Greene -- who went 0-for-9 with six strikeouts over the three games prior to Sunday -- extended the Tigers' lead to four runs in the fifth inning, when his single to left field brought Gleyber Torres and Kerry Carpenter home. Greene has slashed .288/.342/.505 with one steal, nine doubles, five home runs and 23 RBI in 120 plate appearances over his last 30 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now