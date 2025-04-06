Riley Greene News: Taking seat Sunday
Greene is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Greene started the first eight games of the season and has carried a hot bat with three homers and a 1.083 OPS in 36 plate appearances, but he'll receive a break for Sunday's series finale versus Chicago. Kerry Carpenter will receive a rare start against a lefty (Martin Perez) while Manuel Margot gets the nod in right field.
