Riley Greene headshot

Riley Greene News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Greene is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Greene started the first eight games of the season and has carried a hot bat with three homers and a 1.083 OPS in 36 plate appearances, but he'll receive a break for Sunday's series finale versus Chicago. Kerry Carpenter will receive a rare start against a lefty (Martin Perez) while Manuel Margot gets the nod in right field.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
