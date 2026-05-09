Riley Greene News: Tallies three hits in loss

Greene went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.

Greene continued his strong recent play, as he's batting .333 over his last 10 games with a home run, two RBI and six runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .309/.404/.475 across 39 contests. The batting average and on-base percentage would both be new career highs for Greene, as would his .879 OPS. His power is a bit down from last season, but the talented outfielder is proving that he can still be effective offensively.