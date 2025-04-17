Riley Greene News: Two RBI against Kansas City

Greene went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

Greene logged just one hit and 18 strikeouts in his prior 32 at-bats, but he was more productive at the plate in Thursday's contest. All three of his hits resulted in singles, the first two of which drove in runs in the third and fifth innings, respectively. Greene has struggled as of late, but his performance in the series opener may be a sign of things to come for the Tigers and the 24-year-old outfielder.