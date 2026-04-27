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Riley Martin Injury: Expected to miss eight weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Martin has been diagnosed with flexor strain in his left elbow and is expected to miss eight weeks, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Martin was placed on the 15-day injured list over the weekend due to left elbow inflammation, but it's since been reported that he'll need more than the minimum to return to full strength. The Cubs are weathering quite the injury storm in the bullpen, as Daniel Palencia (lat), Caleb Thielbar (hamstring) and Hunter Harvey (triceps) are also on the shelf.

Riley Martin
Chicago Cubs
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