Riley Martin Injury: Lands on injured list
The Cubs placed Martin on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 24, due to left elbow inflammation.
Martin has been an effective bullpen piece for Chicago this season with a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings, but he's now the latest in a long line of Cubs relievers to go down with an injury. The left-hander will be eligible to be reinstated May 9, but it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined.
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