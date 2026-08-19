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Riley Martin Injury: Ruled out for rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 10:50am

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Martin (elbow) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Martin has been shelved since late April with a left flexor strain. He's had difficulty recovering from his throwing sessions, and if that continues, surgery will become an option. Even if Martin doesn't go under the knife, he won't be a candidate to pitch again in 2026.

Riley Martin
Chicago Cubs
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