Riley Martin News: Optioned to minors
The Cubs optioned Martin to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.
The left-hander was added to Chicago's 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, and he gave up two earned runs with two strikeouts across 3.1 innings during spring training. Martin had a 2.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 80:35 K:BB over 63 innings at the Triple-A level last season, and he could make his MLB debut at some point this year if he performs similarly.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now