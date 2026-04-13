Riley Martin News: Serving as opener Tuesday
Martin will open Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Martin will presumably work the first inning or so before handing the ball to a bulk reliever. Colin Rea appears to be the favorite to follow Martin, considering he last pitched Thursday in Tampa Bay, where he picked up the win after allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out a pair over five innings.
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