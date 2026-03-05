Riley O'Brien headshot

Riley O'Brien Injury: Aiming for spring outing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

O'Brien (calf) will throw another live batting practice session Thursday and hopes to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

O'Brien got through a live batting practice session Monday healthy, though he had trouble with his footing due to a wet mound. He'll face hitters in a shorter live BP session Thursday before progressing to game action. O'Brien has been battling a minor calf strain but is expected to have enough time to prep for Opening Day, barring setbacks. He is in the mix to serve as closer for the Cardinals this season.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
