Riley O'Brien Injury: Nursing sore calf
O'Brien is managing calf soreness that is being evaluated Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
It's unclear exactly how O'Brien sustained the injury, but it puts his availability in question for Team South Korea for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. After recording six saves and six holds with a 2.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 45:22 K:BB over 48 innings last year, the 31-year-old righty is expected to be in the mix for saves to begin the year for St. Louis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley O'Brien See More
-
Rounding Third
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues20 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions34 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing77 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week149 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets152 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley O'Brien See More