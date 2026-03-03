Riley O'Brien headshot

Riley O'Brien Injury: On track for spring debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

O'Brien (calf) is tentatively scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Orioles, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The right-hander has been slowed in Cardinals camp by a mild right calf strain. O'Brien got through a live batting practice session Monday with no issues, and as long as he bounces back well, he'll get into game action Friday. The hard-throwing O'Brien is competing to open the season as St. Louis' closer.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley O'Brien
