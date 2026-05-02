Riley O'Brien News: Barely holds on for ninth save

O'Brien notched save Saturday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

O'Brien needed every bit of the three-run cushion he was granted Saturday, giving up four straight hits and two runs with two outs before finally closing the door with a strikeout. The 31-year-old right-hander has been a bit shaky lately, converting just three of his last five save chances while yielding four runs during that span. Overall, O'Brien still sports a 2.20 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB with nine saves across 16.1 innings.