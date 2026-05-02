Riley O'Brien headshot

Riley O'Brien News: Barely holds on for ninth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

O'Brien notched save Saturday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

O'Brien needed every bit of the three-run cushion he was granted Saturday, giving up four straight hits and two runs with two outs before finally closing the door with a strikeout. The 31-year-old right-hander has been a bit shaky lately, converting just three of his last five save chances while yielding four runs during that span. Overall, O'Brien still sports a 2.20 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB with nine saves across 16.1 innings.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley O'Brien See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley O'Brien See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value
MLB
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value
Author Image
Dan Marcus
10 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago