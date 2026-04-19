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Riley O'Brien News: Blows save, earns win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

O'Brien (3-0) blew a save despite not being charged with a run and earned the win in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Astros. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

O'Brien entered with two outs and two men on in the eighth inning and allowed a game-tying single before rebounding with a scoreless ninth frame. It goes down as his first blown save of the season, but he has still yet to surrender an earned run in 12 appearances. The 31-year-old is also 6-for-7 in save chances with a 0.41 WHIP and 14:0 K:BB across 12.1 innings.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
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