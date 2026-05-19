Riley O'Brien News: Blows save Tuesday

O'Brien blew a save against the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over one inning.

O'Brien was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning. He couldn't get the job done, largely due to his own wildness -- in addition to giving up two singles, he also walked one and hit two Pirates batters. This was O'Brien's fourth blown save of the season, though he still is tied for the third in the league with 13 successful saves. He's held the opponent without an earned run in 19 of his 23 outings but has given up multiple runs in his other four appearances.