Riley O'Brien News: Blows second save

O'Brien (3-1) blew the save and took the loss Saturday as the Cardinals fell 11-9 to the Mariners, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk in an inning of work. He struck out one and also hit a batter with a pitch.

There weren't many St. Louis pitchers who had success Saturday, and O'Brien wasn't immune to the malaise. The right-hander entered the game in the eighth inning with one out and runners on second and third to protect a 9-7 lead, but a Connor Joe single tied things up and stuck O'Brien with his second blown save of the year in nine chances. He then came back out for the ninth and loaded the bases, before a Leo Rivas single put Seattle in the lead for good. The earned runs on O'Brien's ledger were his first of 2026, and despite the stumble he still boasts a 1.26 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB through 14.1 innings.