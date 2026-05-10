Riley O'Brien headshot

Riley O'Brien News: Blows third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

O'Brien blew the save in Sunday's 3-2 loss to San Diego. He allowed two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out three over one inning.

O'Brien had his club one strike away from securing a series win in San Diego before Nick Castellanos launched a game-tying two-run homer on the ninth pitch of the at-bat in the bottom of the ninth inning. Sunday marked the hard-throwing right-hander's third blown save of the campaign, snapping a streak of four consecutive saves. Despite the stumble, O'Brien has been effective in the closer role in 2026, posting a 2.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 11 saves and a stellar 23:1 K:BB across 19 innings.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley O'Brien See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley O'Brien See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
16 days ago