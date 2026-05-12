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Riley O'Brien News: Bounces back with save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

O'Brien walked one and struck out none in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

O'Brien blew a save Sunday versus the Padres, but he bounced back in this outing. The closer has been a little shaky lately, as all three of his blown saves on the year have come in his last nine outings, though he's picked up a save in each of his other six appearances in that span. O'Brien has maintained a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB while converting 12 of 15 save chances through 20 innings this season, closing out half of the Cardinals' 24 wins. If he can limit mistakes, O'Brien should continue to see plenty of closing opportunities.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
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