Riley O'Brien News: Collects save No. 5

O'Brien struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Guardians.

The flame-throwing right-hander topped out at 99.7 mph with his two-seamer as he fanned Angel Martinez and Rhys Hoskins en route to converting his fifth straight save chance to begin the season. The back of the Cardinals' bullpen seemed unsettled to begin the season, but O'Brien has quickly locked down the closing gig while posting a 0.39 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB with just one unearned run allowed through his first 10.1 innings.