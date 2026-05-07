Riley O'Brien News: Converts 11th save
O'Brien struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Padres.
O'Brien got the job done on 10 pitches (eight strikes) to preserve a one-run lead. He's had some shaky moments lately, allowing four runs over his last 4.2 innings, but he's still converted four of his five save chances in that span. This is his first full season closing, and he's done well in the role with 11 saves on 13 chances while maintaining a 2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 20:1 K:BB through 18 innings.
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