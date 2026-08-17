Riley O'Brien News: Dominates for save No. 31

O'Brien notched a save in the first game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Reds, striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

O'Brien had little trouble protecting a one-run lead, throwing 11 of 14 pitches for strikes en route to punching out all three batters he faced. The All-Star closer leads the NL with 31 saves on the season, and only Tampa Bay's Bryan Baker (35) has more saves in either league. O'Brien's last blown save came July 20 against the Angels -- since then, he's a perfect six-for-six in save chances and has pitched 10 consecutive scoreless outings, yielding just one hit while posting an 11:5 K:BB across 10 innings during that span.