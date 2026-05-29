Riley O'Brien News: Earns 14th save
O'Brien earned the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Cubs, allowing one run on one hit in the ninth inning. He did not record a walk or strikeout.
O'Brien was summoned to protect a two-run lead and was able to close things out despite allowing a run after a leadoff double. It was the 31-year-old's first save since May 14, and he's now yielded earned runs in four of 10 appearances during a shaky month. For the year, he's 14-for-18 in save chances with a 3.20 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
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