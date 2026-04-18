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Riley O'Brien News: Earns two-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

O'Brien earned the save in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Astros, striking out one while retiring both batters he faced in the ninth inning.

O'Brien was called upon with one out in the ninth after George Soriano allowed three runs in the frame, and he retired the top two hitters in the Astros' order on seven pitches. The 31-year-old has been outstanding to open the campaign, posting a 12:0 K:BB across 11 innings while allowing just one unearned run and converting all six of his save opportunities.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
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