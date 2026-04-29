Riley O'Brien headshot

Riley O'Brien News: Hangs on for eighth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

O'Brien secured the save Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

While O'Brien did allow the tying run to get aboard, he held on for his eighth save of the year courtesy of an amazing leaping catch at the wall by Nathan Church for the game's final out. The right-hander is solidifying his grip on St. Louis' closer role, posting a 1.17 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB over 15.1 frames. O'Brien trails only Mason Miller in saves in the National League so far.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
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