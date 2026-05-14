Riley O'Brien News: Locks down 13th save
O'Brien earned the save Thursday against the Athletics, striking out two over a scoreless ninth inning.
O'Brien was called upon in the ninth inning and worked around hitting leadoff batter Nick Kurtz to lock down his 13th save of the season, tying him for the MLB lead. The right-hander has responded well after a rough stretch in which he blew three saves over eight appearances, bouncing back with saves in consecutive outings. O'Brien continues to dominate overall, sporting a 2.57 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and an outstanding 25:2 K:BB across 21 innings.
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