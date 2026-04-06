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Riley O'Brien News: Locks down 2nd save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

O'Brien (2) earned the save Sunday against the Tigers, striking out one over a perfect ninth inning.

Entering the ninth with a two-run lead, O'Brien was efficient in closing this one out. The 31-year-old retired the heart of Detroit's order on just 13 pitches to secure his second save of the season. The right-hander has yet to allow a run through his first five appearances (5.1 innings), an encouraging sign after he blew three of nine save opportunities in 2025. Ryne Stanek handled a hitless eighth inning, but it now appears O'Brien has taken control of the main closer role after opening the season still ramping up from his calf injury from the spring.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
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