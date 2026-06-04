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Riley O'Brien News: Nabs 15th save of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

O'Brien clinched his 15th save of the season in Wednesday's win over the Rangers. He tossed a scoreless ninth inning with one walk.

O'Brien walked Kyle Higashioka to start the ninth inning, but he retired Michael Helman, Joc Pederson and Josh Jung to close out the door on a potential Rangers comeback. O'Brien is now 15-for-19 in save chances in 2026 while posting a 3.95 ERA and 29:6 K:BB across 27.1 innings in 27 appearances. He should continue to operate as St. Louis' go-to option in the ninth inning until further notice.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
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