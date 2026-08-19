Riley O'Brien News: Nails down 32nd save
O'Brien struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 32nd save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Reds.
The big right-hander continued an absolutely dominant stretch that began July 22. Over his last 11 appearances, O'Brien has converted all seven of his save chances without allowing a run and surrendering just one hit, while posting a 12:5 K:BB over 11 innings. While he entered 2026 with just six career saves, O'Brien's 32 have him second in the majors behind Bryan Baker's 35.
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