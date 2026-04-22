Riley O'Brien News: Notches seventh save
O'Brien gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Marlins.
The right-hander topped 100 mph three times in 17 pitches (11 strikes) as he converted his seventh save in eight chances to begin the season. O'Brien also has three wins and two holds in his 13 appearances, but he's seized control of the closer job for the Cardinals with a dominant start to 2026, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.45 WHIP and 15:0 K:BB over 13.1 innings.
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