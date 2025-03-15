Fantasy Baseball
Riley O'Brien News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

The Cardinals optioned O'Brien to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

O'Brien made his return Friday from an elbow issue that held him out for two weeks, but he'll now head back to Memphis to begin the 2025 campaign. The 30-year-old righty owns a 10.45 ERA over 10.1 career MLB innings, though St. Louis may be willing to give him another shot if he can replicate his 1.35 ERA in Triple-A from last year.

