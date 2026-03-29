Riley O'Brien News: Registers first hold
O'Brien yielded two hits in a scoreless frame to pick up his first hold of the season in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Rays.
O'Brien was first out of the bullpen for the Cardinals in the seventh inning, called upon to protect a two-run lead after Michael McGreevy spun six no-hit frames. Junior Caminero broke up the combined no-hit effort by singling on the first pitch he saw but was immediately erased with a double play. O'Brien then yielded an infield single but finished off the inning with a groundout. The 31-year-old O'Brien has now registered a win and a hold in his first two appearances, but the first two save chances for the Cardinals have gone to Ryne Stanek.
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