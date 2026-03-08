Riley O'Brien headshot

Riley O'Brien News: Scoreless frame in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

O'Brien (calf) worked around a walk and a base hit to deliver a scoreless inning of relief Saturday in the Cardinals' 3-2 loss to the Mets in Grapefruit League play.

A mild right calf strain suffered early in camp was enough to prevent O'Brien from pitching for Team South Korea in the World Baseball Classic, but after delivering a scoreless inning in his spring debut Saturday, the 31-year-old righty looks like he'll be ready to go for the start of the regular season. After the Cardinals dealt away Ryan Helsley last July, O'Brien moved into a higher-leverage role and collected four of the team's final five save chances of the 2025 campaign. With St. Louis making no major additions to its bullpen over the winter, O'Brien could head into Opening Day as the Cardinals' top option to close games, though manager Oliver Marmol may prefer to take a committee approach to the ninth inning.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley O'Brien See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley O'Brien See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
10 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
12 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
17 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
18 days ago