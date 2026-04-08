Riley O'Brien headshot

Riley O'Brien News: Secures third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

O'Brien allowed an unearned run while striking out two in the 10th inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander couldn't stop the phantom runner from coming around to score on a groundout and a wild pitch, but O'Brien fanned CJ Abrams and Nasim Nunez to lock down the victory. He's now picked up the Cardinals' last three saves and is emerging as the top option in the bullpen, with JoJo Romero and Ryne Stanek in setup roles. Through six appearances this season, O'Brien has a 0.00 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB in 6.1 innings, adding a win and two holds to his ledger.

Riley O'Brien
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley O'Brien See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riley O'Brien See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
17 days ago