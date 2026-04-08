Riley O'Brien News: Secures third save

O'Brien allowed an unearned run while striking out two in the 10th inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander couldn't stop the phantom runner from coming around to score on a groundout and a wild pitch, but O'Brien fanned CJ Abrams and Nasim Nunez to lock down the victory. He's now picked up the Cardinals' last three saves and is emerging as the top option in the bullpen, with JoJo Romero and Ryne Stanek in setup roles. Through six appearances this season, O'Brien has a 0.00 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB in 6.1 innings, adding a win and two holds to his ledger.